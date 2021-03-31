The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful recently presented the first Wonderland Yard Art Contest.
The community was invited to be a part of the fun this year and channel their inner creativity. The yard art could reflect a mission, organization, business, or a family’s imagination and artistic talents based on the Wonderland theme for the CAC’s annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party held March 20.
The yard art was on display outside of the CAC through the end of March.
The yard art was judged on a combination of theme, presentation/appearance, and durability by a panel of judges. Bonus points were given to yard art displays that are made up of recyclable elements.
The Wonderland Yard Art contest offered cash prizes for first, second, and third place, and bragging rights, of course.
This year’s winners are the following:
• First Place: Harvester Christian Academy
• Second Place: Cheryl and Bill Wanke of Ceramics by Cheryl
• Third Place: Douglas County Art Guild
