The Douglas County Chamber recently announced the students that completed the Youth Leadership Douglas (YLD) Spring 2021 program. These students are juniors from Douglas County high schools and private schools.
Youth Leadership Douglas students were given the opportunity to acquire and broaden their knowledge of not only social and business etiquette but also of local government, business and civic activities through the five-month leadership program.
Co-Chairs, Kimmy Yon, from Youth Villages and Aaron Szarowicz, from the City of Douglasville, led the students through the program. The program was coordinated by Carley Lawson, from the DC Chamber, Whitney Lester from the DC School System, and Dr. Tawyna Bailey from the DC School System. The program provided students with personal development opportunities that catered to each individual.
YLD Co-Chair, Kimmy Yon, commented, “The YLD program in 2020-2021 was comprised of an awesome group of high school juniors from all over Douglas County whose level of dedication and curiosity about their community was impressive. Coming together to learn more about leadership, each other, and how the community they live in runs and is supported, these young adults were an amazing force and a bright example of what leadership looks like for our community’s future. I am honored to have been a co-chair with Aaron Szarowicz and to have worked with the DC Chamber and all the day chairs in the Douglas County community to bring this important program to these students this year.”
YLD Co-Chair, Aaron Szarowicz, added, ““It was truly an honor to co-chair this year’s YLD classes with Kimmy Yon. From the onset, this group of students was already impressive. But the way they navigated this program during a pandemic and in addition to all their classroom and extracurricular commitments was truly extraordinary. I am eager to see what great things will be achieved from the 2020-2021 YLD class!”
Applications for the 2022-2021 program will be available to high school sophomores in February 2022. For more information on this program, visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com/leadership.
