The Boundary Waters Aquatic Center hosted its first Annual Kids’ Business Day on March 25.
This event encouraged all aspiring entrepreneurs within the community and surrounding areas ages 4-12 to showcase their skills and talents in various areas of business. The wide variety of products included homemade hats, soaps, jewelry, artwork, candy-themed boxes, snow cones and more.
This event was created to encourage local youths to chase after their dreams, follow through with an idea, and to begin learning the basic building blocks of what it takes to create a business.
Each young entrepreneur had the chance to highlight what they have a passion for, while gaining experience in customer interactions and perfecting the art of selling.
In addition to the lifelong lessons expected to be gained from this opportunity, each child walked away with some cash in their pockets from their sales which resulted in a lot of smiling faces.
The feedback from the event was so positive that it inspires Boundary Waters staff to continue to create more opportunities for local youths.
Rodney Watson, a parent of one of our entrepreneurs, was asked his thoughts on the importance of having an event like this.
“This event gave children an opportunity to learn the importance of exchange for goods and services,” he said.
He added his thoughts on the benefits his daughter had from participating in this event, “This allowed our daughter to display her talents and products while learning how to interact with people”.
His daughter Melo added, “It was an awesome event and I’m looking forward to the next one.”
Watson was one of many parents that were appreciative of this opportunity for their child.
Parents were so happy to see their children inspired that they were requesting another Kids’ Business Day in the fall.
Money wasn’t the only thing these young entrepreneurs went home with.
In addition to valuable lessons learned, each business competed for three different prizes: Most Enthusiastic, Most Creative, and Best Display.
These winners received a gift bag of goodies, along with a free one-year membership to the facility for their family. All other participants received a certificate for a free quarterly membership.
The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department continues to provide quality programs such as this one.
They strive to inspire local youths and encourage them to achieve more through programs and events that are offered.
If you have any ideas or suggestions for future events, please don’t hesitate to contact DCPR. If you would like to learn more about what the department has to offer, please look them up on their website and social media outlets.
For more information about the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center call at 770-489-2175.
