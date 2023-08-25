Douglas County School System’s DECA students are in store for a sweet treat as they experience a new approach to exploring entrepreneurship.
Throughout the summer, the high school marketing teachers were encouraged to partner with local businesses to create a job shadow experience for business and marketing students.
Following a sequence of business meetings with local owners in Douglas County, they discovered 19-year-old Dreaming Sweets owner, Trinity Marks.
She is the proud owner of the Douglasville storefront with unique wall artwork, filled with delicious desserts.
The gourmet popcorn establishment, which also serves specialty cakes and mouth watering dipped caramel apples, has been in business now for two years. Marks began the exciting business venture her senior year of high school at the young age of 17.
This year, the high school marketing teachers desire to increase local business partnerships for real world experiences that align with coursework, according to Douglas County Marketing Teacher and DECA Advisor, Janice Ritchey. “Dreaming Sweets has been a very exciting new partner as the business has a wonderful start up story and the kids can certainly relate to the owner, since she is closer to their age.
As partners, we hope the students will develop an understanding of how to begin a business, build confidence through listening to her story, and develop hands-on experience through selling and other marketing activities provided by this partnership,” she added.
Dreaming Sweets is just the beginning of the young entrepreneur’s success journey.
She’s currently the youngest member on the Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board for Douglas County.
Most recently, she has become a Marketing Pathway Advisory Committee Member for Douglas County Schools.
Other goals for the young entrepreneur include mentoring students in local schools, and sharing her journey to inspire other young aspiring entrepreneurs.
The local sweets shop is located on Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville, next door to Kuumba Coffee and Gumbeaux’s.
Store hours are Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 12 p.m.-6p.m. while Friday store hours are 12-8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.