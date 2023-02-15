Last week, the Douglas County School System announced its grade-level and district-level winners for the 2023 Young Georgia Authors (YGA) competition.
YGA is a writing competition that exists to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and science.
The competition has been engaging Georgia’s students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools.
• Amelia Naima Sunu, kindergarten, Mt. Carmel Elementary
• Bree Robbins, first grade, Winston Elementary
• Maggie Rodvelt, second grade, Mason Creek Elementary
• Amber Doubilet, third grade, Annette Winn Elementary
• Bridget Sanchez, fourth grade, East Side Elementary
• Natalie Pryor, fifth grade, South Douglas Elementary
• Claire Vaughn, sixth grade, Fairplay Middle
• Justin Callwood, seventh grade, Factory Shoals Middle
• Dario Lira, eighth grade, Chapel Hill Middle
• Kelechukwu Ohia, ninth grade, Lithia Springs High
• Nyla Copening, 10th grade, College and Career Institute
• Ariel Fede, 11th grade, Chapel Hill High
