The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville and Douglas County (CAC) celebrated Youth Art Month with a reception and celebration on March 2nd. The night, hosted by Never Alone Clubhouse, was filled with excited parents and children alike. The CAC’s walls are filled with the works of students from kindergarten to high school.
The exhibit will be on display from March 1st to March 29th. Art teachers from over 10 schools in Douglas County engaged their students in projects to be showcased in the Annual Youth Art Month Exhibit. Featured in the exhibit are examples of sculpture, painting, drawing, mixed media, and so much more. Teachers spoke about how excited the children were to see their art in a gallery like the Cultural Arts Council.
Youth Art Month is a nationally celebrated program administered by The Council for Art Education (CFAE). Started in 1961 through The Art & Creative Materials Institute, this program continues to provide a way for youth to be represented in art shows, school exhibits, and community activities to encourage the creation, observation, and visual communication. Youth Art Month activities connect more than 800,000 K-12 students and over 200 art educators all across America.
The CAC truly believes art is instrumental to the development and success of a child’s life, providing critical thinking skills, a platform for expressing themselves, and encouraging children to learn more and explore the world around them. The CAC is proud to participate in this national effort and to recognize our local young artists with this exhibit. Our young artists today are our designers and visionaries of tomorrow. The arts are all around us, from our fashion to our furniture, advertisements and animations, and even the graphic designs we shop daily. Come view the collection of artworks from our local schools to see what the next generation is up to right here in Douglasville through March 29th.
The Never Alone Clubhouse RCO, the reception host, is a safe place for those recovering from mental health and a resource for individuals seeking rehabilitation and support. A recovery community organization (RCO) is a non-profit 501©(3) governed by peers in recovery providing recovery-focused programs that build community connections. The RCO provides activities, community education, outreach programs, peer-based recovery support services, and recovery coaching. You can reach The Never Alone Clubhouse at 770.485.1294 or the email PeerSupport@NeverAloneCh.org or on the website at www.neveralonech.org.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
