The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville and Douglas County (CAC) celebrated Youth Art Month with a reception and celebration on March 2nd. The night, hosted by Never Alone Clubhouse, was filled with excited parents and children alike. The CAC’s walls are filled with the works of students from kindergarten to high school.

The exhibit will be on display from March 1st to March 29th. Art teachers from over 10 schools in Douglas County engaged their students in projects to be showcased in the Annual Youth Art Month Exhibit. Featured in the exhibit are examples of sculpture, painting, drawing, mixed media, and so much more. Teachers spoke about how excited the children were to see their art in a gallery like the Cultural Arts Council.

Trending Videos