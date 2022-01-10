SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Youth Villages’ Inner Harbour Campus School in Douglasville has been named a 2021 Cognia School of Distinction for excellence in education. Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 59 schools and 20 systems around the world as Schools of Distinction.
Youth Villages’ Inner Harbour Campus School is part of Cognia’s inaugural Schools of Distinction program that recognizes pre-K-12 educational institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners. Cognia selected Youth Villages’ Inner Harbour Campus School out of more than 1,200 institutions that were eligible for its 2021 Cognia Schools of Distinction.
“Youth Villages’ Inner Harbour Campus School is to be commended on their award as a School of Distinction,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. “Cognia Accreditation is already a mark of distinction recognized around the world. Being named a School or District of Distinction further recognizes the commitment to excellence in education Youth Villages’ Inner Harbour Campus School has for its learners.”
Youth Villages’ Inner Harbour Campus School first earned Cognia Accreditation in 1978 and reaccreditation in April 2021. The Inner Harbour Campus School participated in Cognia’s rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process of research-based performance standards. The process includes a third-party review by education experts of evidence, interviews and classroom observations. The evaluation covers leadership capacity, learning capacity and resource capacity, as well as a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement.
About Youth Villages
Youth Villages is a national leader in children’s mental and behavioral health committed to building strong families, delivering effective services, and significantly improving outcomes for children, families and young people involved in child welfare and juvenile justice systems across the country. Founded in 1986, the organization’s 3,300 employees help more than 32,000 children annually in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Youth Villages has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report and was identified by The White House as one of the nation’s most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.youthvillages.org. Learn more about the Inner Harbour Campus here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.