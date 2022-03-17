Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.