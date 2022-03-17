Youth Villages is hosting a Friendraiser event at DAS BBQ in Atlanta on March 26. This event is an opportunity for attendees to learn about the work of Youth Villages in Georgia to help children and families live successfully. Youth Villages will celebrate its life-changing community-based and residential programs in the Metro Atlanta area.
The celebration will include live music from the Nathan Shepherd Trio and authentic Atlanta barbecue from DAS BBQ. Youth Villages will also present some of its therapeutic practices with a showcase of West African Drumming, a program offered to youth at its residential campus in Douglasville.
“The Youth Villages Celebration event will be an amazing opportunity for us to share with the community the impact of the work we do for children and families of Georgia,” said Matt Jarrard, Director of Development for Youth Villages Georgia. “Our guests will get a memorable experience and hear from a young adult who’s had a positive impact in their life with the help of our LifeSet program.”
The event will take place at DAS BBQ (350 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30312) from 4-8 p.m. on March 26. Tickets are $50 per-person. Raffle tickets are also available for purchase in advance and at the event for three outstanding Atlanta sports experiences:
• Four Terrace Level tickets to an Atlanta Braves 2022 home game, parking and swag bag with an autographed baseball.
• Two tickets to the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff Semifinal game.
• Four tickets and parking to the Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets on April 2.
“They have a big heart for the broken and brokenhearted, and we're proud to help lend a hand- up wherever possible,” said Stephen Franklin, owner of DAS BBQ. “Life change happens through organizations like Youth Villages. We're proud to be their partner."
About Youth Villages
Youth Villages is a national leader in children’s mental and behavioral health committed to building strong families, delivering effective services, and significantly improving outcomes for children, families and young people involved in child welfare and juvenile justice systems across the country. Founded in 1986, the organization’s 3,400 employees help more than 32,000 children annually in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Youth Villages has been recognized by the Harvard Business School and U.S. News & World Report and was identified by The White House as one of the nation’s most promising results-oriented nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.youthvillages.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.