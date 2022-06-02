Ten Special Olympic athletes from Douglas County had the honor of attending Special Olympics of Georgia's State Summer Games on May 27-28 at Emory University.
The athletes and coaches had a great time and thoroughly enjoyed getting back to games.
Along with the 10 athletes there were several amazing coaches including Kim Miller, Tye Logan, Frank and Gwen Moran, Ellen Thompson, and Karen Prescott.
Ellen Holland, one of the parents who always volunteers, attended with the medical team, helping keep everyone safe.
Prescott said "We are very excited to be able to attend games again and get out in the community."
The group will begin practice for Bocce July 22 at 12:30 at Deerlick Park Family fun Center. Also, Softball will start July 17 at Deerlick Park Fields 1 and 2 at 6 p.m.
Among the athletes attending the Summer Games, Joey Smith won gold and silver; Moe Rucker won gold and silver; Brittni Prescott won gold and bronze; Kyle Connally won gold and silver; Amber Pittman won two silver medals; Michele Moran won silver and bronze; Paul Sprayberry won bronze and silver; Phillip Gentry won two silver medals; Holly Hicks won gold and fourth place; and Michael Holland won two gold medals.
For more information contact Karen Prescott at 770-882-7396.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.