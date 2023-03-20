Revenue remains “strong” as the county closes out the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and moves into collecting funds for the new SPLOST approved by voters last year.
During a presentation to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning, SPLOST Communications Director David Good gave an update on the closeout of projects included in the 2016 SPLOST, which ends March 31.
Good said that if projections continue at the current rate that an estimated $172 million would be collected for the 2016 SPLOST.
In November, citizens voted in favor of a 2022 SPLOST, which begins April 1.
Good said that the county collected $26.3 million above the original revenue projection from April 2017 through January 2023.
In all, the county has collected $169.5 million for the 2016 SPLOST.
Good said during his brief presentation that four February projects were still active.
There is $900,000 budgeted for a fire training complex burn tower. Bids on that project are due on Wednesday.
The Chapel Hill Road widening project has a $2.6 million budget for the design and right of way phase, which is scheduled to start this summer. It will be a four-year project.
The $19.6 million Lee Road widening Phase II is about 15% complete, according to Good. About $10 million come from the 2016 SPLOST.
The project is going through grading operations, utility relocation and drainage work.
The Bill Arp and Fairplay parks fence and dugout replacements have been completed.
Good said a walkthrough was done and some minor work remains on the $1.56 million project.
He said they are in the process of scheduling a ribbon-cutting ceremony for work at the parks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.