Top law enforcement officials here met to discuss fighting crime amid staff shortages and continued growth. The most immediate solution is to coordinate manpower to protect the public where needed, they concluded.
The meeting, held June 8 at the Douglasville Police Department, was attended by Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds, Chief Deputy Kenneth Conner, and Colonel Doug Oliver, along with Police Chief Gary Sparks and Assistant Chief J.R. Davidson. Sparks said DPD is changing its zone configurations on Thornton Road and in other areas to provide adequate coverage because of burgeoning growth in the city and county.
Additional topics for discussion included managing and controlling Airbnb teen parties, anticipated business and population growth, gangs, and working with courts to keep career criminals off the streets, regardless of age.
“With our departments’ lieutenants working together, we can manage our manpower as best we can,” he said.
Both agencies cited the building of several new apartment complexes, the city’s Town Green Amphitheater (expected to open later this year with singer Gladys Knight as headliner), and the proposed Lionsgate Studios as potential challenges, along with current construction at the city’s Jessie Davis Park which is expected to add another gym, swimming pool, and senior center.
They stopped short of suggesting a moratorium on new construction but agreed that a meeting with city and county officials might be necessary to address their concerns for public safety.
“Everything they are proposing will bring more crime,” Pounds said, asking about the possibility of hiring more officers.
Sparks responded that the Douglasville City Council approved the hiring of four additional officers, but the department hasn’t been able to fill the slots due to comings and goings in the agency.
Higher starting salaries and increased benefits have had little impact on hiring and retaining officers for either agency.
DPD’s staff of officers is down by 12, Sparks said, while DCSO is short of probably three officers per shift, according to Oliver, who said this necessitates them pulling deputies from other units to cover shift shortages on any given day.
Both agencies’ salaries are competitive, but they still lose officers to agencies in surrounding counties and sometimes to each other.
They also compete with agencies in metro Atlanta that pay higher salaries than DPD and DCSO, they said.
According to a report by CNN, the nationwide shortage of police officers is exacerbated by retirements and resignations. An article in CBN News online reported that cities like Baltimore, Maryland’s police department lost as many as 300 officers in 2022, which they say are unsustainable staffing levels that threaten their ability to keep the public safe. They and agencies across the country are looking for creative ways and solutions to hire and keep staff.
Despite recruiting efforts such as job fairs, both local agencies are still operating with fewer officers than they need.
To bolster their recruitment efforts, DPD offers a $500 referral fee and DCSO pays a $300 referral fee.
“We had a two-day job fair last year where 77 people showed up,” Oliver said. “We hired 22, and today, only one is left.”
DPD will have ongoing meetings with other law enforcement entities in the county, Sparks said.
