After joint training drills Monday, commanders from the three law enforcement agencies covering most of the county said they’re ready in case of an active shooter situation in a school.
The law enforcement leaders said they were pleased at the communication level and the way the officers responded during the training exercises at Chapel Hill High School.
Although the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department have done multiple trainings together on active shooters, it was the first time that the Douglas County School System Police force has been involved.
The DCSS Police Department was formed two years ago.
“This training helps everybody be on the same page,” DPD Chief Gary Sparks said. “We are getting those techniques and tactical approaches down. The more you train, the better you are.”
The three agencies will conduct similar trainings in the future.
“When were are together, we are one, we are first responders,” DCSS Police Chief Tracey Whaley said. “The Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville have the tactical units.”
As school police in Uvalde, Texas have come under criticism for the handling of an active shooting incident that left 21 individuals dead, including 19 students, the three Douglas County agencies have been in talks about how to handle a situation if it occurred here.
“We were able to get the techniques down, and we look to build from this training,” Sparks said. “The more you train, the easier the fight will be, that’s what I learned from my military training. We have no choice but to learn from Uvalde.”
Recently released footage shows the Uvalde police waited over an hour before entering a classroom where the victims had died.
Sparks said the officers at the three local agencies are trained to respond to the direct threat and not wait.
“We constantly train for active shooters in situations at schools, offices and homes,” Sparks said.
“I have full confidence in all the officers,” Whaley said. “I believe we are all on the same page if this situation was to occur.”
The DCSS has invested about $5 million in security equipment over the last couple years. Each high school will have a lot cop monitor for the upcoming school year.
“Our No. 1 goal is to keep the schools safe,” Whaley said. “We look forward to continue the training.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.