Three law enforcement agencies met last Thursday to share, plan and strategize for a successful outcome in the event of a school shooting here.
The meeting, held at the Douglasville Police Department, addressed potential scenarios, pitfalls and how to improve procedures and processes should such an event occur.
The first acknowledgment was that it would take the concerted effort of all three local agencies — DPD, the Douglas County School System Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) — to work together, which will require a combination of planning, logistics and strategy. Training and communication will also be essential.
“No one wants to see what happened last week,” said Tracey Whaley, chief of the school system’s police department, referring to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24. There are 35 schools in the Douglas County School System.
In addition to Whaley, DPD Chief Gary Sparks and Major J.R. Davidson; and DCSO Col. Doug Oliver and his administrative assistant, Jovene Milligan, were in attendance.
Sparks said the first 20 minutes are crucial in any active shooting situation.
“You have to focus on command and control of the officers who respond first and command and control of the facility,” Sparks said.
Information sharing, including the layouts and schematics of each school and the location of lockboxes with keys should be made available to each department electronically, if possible.
Davidson said he carries an active shooter binder in his vehicle which could be uploaded electronically.
Whaley said that his department’s command center is at the school system’s central office, staffed by a dispatcher who can see events in real time.
“So we’re going to have eyes on the (suspect) from someone there who can tell us exactly what’s going on,” he added.
Potential obstacles such as how many points of entry, for example, and the location of master keys to gain entry to each school were identified and discussed. Davidson said he was concerned about side entrances and knowing where they are located, along with knowing other ways someone might get inside the schools.
Whaley’s department already has a plan in place for zone defense with an emergency response team that will respond as needed, instead of waiting for the whole team to arrive, he said.
However, the jurisdiction which arrives first will respond as needed.
Recalling some reportedly missed opportunities by officials in Uvalde to respond more quickly, Sparks said that in any active-shooter situation in the city of Douglasville, his officers are trained to move to the incident and take care of the situation, no matter what it may be.
The decision to not enter the Uvalde school sooner might have cost lives, according to news accounts.
“Our guys are not going to sit back and wait and do nothing,” he said, later identifying what he thought was necessary. “We have to get in the school, get the communication together, and get the layouts of all the schools.”
The school system’s department was tested recently when a student was stabbed at Alexander High School, which was discussed during the meeting.
At Oliver’s request, Whaley will reschedule a debriefing so that the departments can discuss how it was handled. They also talked about how to safely manage the safety of the responding officers and students inside as well as the parents who would likely try to get inside.
Oliver reminded them of ‘the heat Texas got for the officers standing outside who prevented parents from going in (to Robb Elementary’), but said it was the right call because parents could have been shot as well.
Whaley said he experienced an active shooter situation while working in law enforcement for another jurisdiction.
DPD and DCSO have held an active shooter simulation at a school in the city and county, so they are accustomed to working together in crisis situations and training for them. Now, all three will come together.
Whaley proposed planning and executing table-top exercises. They agreed that the command staff of each agency should get together and training for everyone has been scheduled in July.
“Training, training and training (is what is needed)” he said. “And working together as a team.”
For those who would like additional information or to get in on the conversation, DPD will hold a Town Hall meeting June from 6:30-8 p.m. wherein DPD, DCSO and the Douglas County School System Police Department will discuss active shooter and law enforcement protocols for Douglas County.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the Community Room at the police department at 2083 Fairburn Road.
