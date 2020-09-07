Alexander, Douglas County and New Manchester opened the season Friday with impressive wins.
Alexander defeated county rival Chapel Hill 50-6, while Douglas County continued its success over Lithia Springs with a 47-7 victory.
New Manchester defeated Walnut Grove 39-7 in the first meeting between the schools.
Here is a look at each of the games involving county teams:
Alexander 50, Chapel Hill 6
The Cougars opened the season with a big non-region win.
With the win, Alexander improved to 6-5 in season openers under coach Matt Combs. The 50 points were the most scored in a season-opener during the Combs era.
Douglas County 47, Lithia Springs 7
It was the Tigers sixth-straight win over Lithia Springs in a series that dates back to 1976. Douglas County improved to 25-17 over its oldest in-county rival. The Tigers had seven different players to score, including two on the defensive side.
Senior quarterback Jimmy Inman was 11 of 19 for 138 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Senior Kobe Harris had the team’s only rushing score.
On defense, senior linebacker Jae Arnold returned a fumble recovery 90 yards for a score. Justin Franklin had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown.
New Manchester 39, Walnut Grove 7
Senior Teondre Carter rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in the win.
Wide receiver Horatio Fields had two receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown while Malik Laurent had six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Rico Jones was 7 of 10 for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
Starter DeAndre Houston was 3 of 8 for 65 yards and a touchdown.
