An Alabama man has been arrested for stealing over $600 worth of tools from a home improvement store.
Mitchell Cranford, 34, of Anniston, Ala., was charged with theft by shoplifting after allegedly taking three items from Lowe’s in late December.
According to an arrest warrant, Cranford took two DeWalt heaters, a 24-pack of paper towels and two boxes of diesel exhaust fluid from the 7001 Douglas Boulevard location.
The theft occurred around 7 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, according to the arrest warrant. The five items had a combined $639.58 value.
Cranford was placed under arrest on March 1 and was granted a $3,500 bond.
