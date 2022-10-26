Alexander swept the Region 5-6A cross country championship while Chapel Hill boys clinched the Region 5-5A title.
Chapel Hill compiled 24 points to win the region title at Clinton Nature Preserve while Alexander won its region titles at McIntosh Nature Preserve.
Chapel Hill’s girls finished fourth in the girls varsity 5k, which qualifies them for state just ahead of county rival Lithia Springs.
Chapel Hill was led by a 13th place finish from junior Jordan JoJo Owens with a time of 23:26.19.
Chapel Hill’s boys team was looking to rebound after missing out on the county championship by just one position.
Juniors Solomon Johnson and twins, William and Finn Herlihy, all finished within the top five at the county championship and were looking to do the same to get over the edge this time.
The Chapel Hill boys cruised to a first place finish in Region 5-5A ahead of Atlanta’ Maynard Jackson by 26 points.
The Panthers had five runners finish in the top-10 with William Herlihy, Finn Herlihy and Solomon Johnson occupying positions two through four. Jacob Pullen of Maynard Jackson took home a first place finish just holding off William Herlihy by less than a second.
Alexander was the heavy favorites on both the boys and girls side entering the Region 5-6A championship as they were coming off a county championship.
The Cougars did not disappoint.
Brooklyn Crabtree and Tyler Goode were looking to pick up where they left off at the county championship with first place finishes.
On the girls side, Alexander came out victorious with junior Mackenzie Crowe clocking in at 19 minutes, 9.10 seconds for first place.
Four other Cougars finished in the top seven as they pushed on towards their region championship.
New Manchester’s fifth-place finish was led by sophomore Kyara Lawrence who came in with a ninth place finish. Douglas County finished just behind the Jaguars in sixth place.
The Tigers top performer was sophomore Daisja Preston who finished 13th, just 12 seconds away from the top 10.
In the boys race, senior Tyler Goode once again led the Cougars with a 15:57.60, coming second to Eli Corn of East Paulding.
Alexander had six of the top 10 runners on the day as they coasted to a first place finish.
Douglas County boys qualified for the state championship by coming in at fourth overall just ahead of county rival New Manchester.
Senior Erick Rejon finished with a 17:22.13 to lead all Tigers runners.
The state championship will take place Nov. 5 in Carrollton.
The Alexander and Douglas County boys are scheduled to be off the mark at 12:30 p.m. followed by the Alexander girls at 1:15 p.m.
Chapel Hill’s boys are scheduled for a 2 p.m. start to be followed by the girls at 2:45 p.m.
