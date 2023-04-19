Alexander clinched the region baseball championship through a tiebreaker format.
The Region 5-6A race ended in a four-way tie between Alexander, Newnan, East Paulding and South Paulding.
In the tie-breaker format, Alexander was declared the champion after giving up the least runs against region competition.
“It has been a fantastic season,” Cougars’ first-year coach Dalton Martinez said. “This is a program with a rich tradition and is known for playing quality baseball. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the season.”
The Cougars will host River Ridge in a best-of-three series in the first round of the state playoffs starting with a doubleheader on Saturday. A tiebreaker game would be played Monday.
Alexander had won six straight games prior to a 4-1 loss to Newnan on Tuesday.
Included in those six wins was a 2-0 victory on Newnan on Monday.
After Tuesday’s loss, it put the region in four-way tie.
“During the regular season we played some good competition,” Martinez said. “We wanted to figure out what good baseball looked liked. I’ve seen a difference in the team. We have learned to trust each other.”
Martinez said the strength of the team is the pitching staff.
In addition to Kole Orshoski and Chase Moller, Martinez said the bullpen has performed well.
He said five different pitchers have a win and four have a save.
“We are spreading the love among our staff,” Martinez said. “We have two quality arms in Chase and Kole.”
Last season, the Cougars reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
With several returning players, the expectations were high as they welcomed a new coach.
Martinez said he didn’t feel any pressure despite the high expectations.
“This community has made it real easy,” he said. “They gave me the lay of the land. This program was set up for success. It has been a blessing and it has been wonderful being here.”
