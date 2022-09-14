Alexander coach Olten Downs admits that the Cougars’ 1-2 record is not where the team had hoped to be heading into region play.
Coming off a bye week, the Cougars make the trip Douglas County Friday to open the Region 5-6A schedule at Jimmy Johnson Stadium.
“It is not where we thought we would be in terms of record,” Downs said. “We have been a little banged up. We are getting back healthy. All our goals are still in place.”
Likewise, Douglas County will return a few players that have been sidelined with injuries to start the season.
Returning for the Tigers, who are 2-1 overall, are seniors LaTrelle Murrell and Shakai Woods.
Murrell was the Tigers’ leading rusher from last season, but didn’t play in the first three games because of an injury.
Woods played about 26 snaps in the Tigers’ loss to McEachern.
“It is good to get both those guys back,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said.
Douglas County opened the season with two wins against a pair of Class 5A teams in Lithia Springs and Mays at neutral sites.
This is the second-straight home game for the Tigers, who won last season’s game with Alexander 35-20 and reached the second round of the playoffs.
Douglas County hasn’t won back-to-back games in the rivalry since the 2019-20 seasons.
Last season’s game marked the first time that White had faced a Down’s coach team.
“Playing against Douglas County will be a challenge,” Downs said. “We are going to have to play mistake-free football. Douglas County has the ability to score in so many different ways.”
The Tigers are led by junior quarterback Sire Hardaway, who has passed for a county-leading 1,002 yards and seven touchdowns.
Downs said despite his team’s 1-2 mark, they are still confident in their ability to earn a playoff berth.
“We didn’t handle our business in the first three games” Downs said.”We will believe in everything that we are doing. The mindset is still there. Our biggest challenge is not our opponent but us.”
