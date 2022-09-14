DOUNWS-09-15-22 FOOTBALL

Alexander junior quarterback Jared Echols will lead the Cougars against Douglas County on Friday in the first Region 5-6A contest of the new season.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Alexander coach Olten Downs admits that the Cougars’ 1-2 record is not where the team had hoped to be heading into region play.

Coming off a bye week, the Cougars make the trip Douglas County Friday to open the Region 5-6A schedule at Jimmy Johnson Stadium.

