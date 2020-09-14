Alexander and Douglas County remained undefeated with impressive non-region wins Friday.
Alexander defeated Lithia Springs in its home opener while Douglas County went on the road to defeat Stockbridge.
New Manchester suffered its first setback of the season with a loss at East Coweta.
Here is a look at games involving county teams:
Alexander 45, Lithia Springs 7: Cougars junior quarterback Donovan Hoskins accounted for 267 yards and four touchdowns in the non-region win.
It was the Cougars fourth straight win over Lithia Springs in the series.
Hoskins had 183 yards passing and two touchdowns, both going to senior wide receiver Travis Malloy.
Hoskins also rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
The Cougars improved to 2-0 while Lithia Springs dropped to 0-2 with consecutive losses to county opponents.
It was Senior Night for the Cougars, who got 100 yards rushing from Tyren Curb on 12 carries.
Douglas County 37, Stockbridge 13: Kobe Harris rushed for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries in the non-region road win.
Senior Justin Franklin broke a close game open when he scored on a 65-yard screen pass from quarterback Jimmy Inman in the third quarter.
Inman was 10-of-16 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown.
The win was Tigers coach Johnny White’s 50th career win as a coach in Georgia. He has been the head coach at Douglas County the last five seasons and coached three seasons at Creekside prior to becoming an assistant at Langston Hughes.
Douglas County’s defense limited Stockbridge to only 28 total offensive years. The Tigers defense, which recorded seven tackles for loss, was led by Jonathan Jefferson, who had three tackles for loss and a sack.
East Coweta 42, New Manchester 20: Despite two late fourth-quarter touchdowns, New Manchester was unable to overcome its mistakes in the loss.
The Jaguars had five turnovers, including three fumbles in the road loss.
East Coweta took a 21-7 lead at the half and kept the Jaguars from building momentum over the final two quarters with turnovers that ended New Manchester drives.
Jaguars senior wide receiver Horatio Fields had seven receptions for 132 yards. It was his fifth straight game of at least 100 receiving yards.
Malik Laurent had five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Teondre Carter had 100 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine carries.
