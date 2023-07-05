Douglasville native Vincent Bond is serving on the oldest commissioned warship in the U. S. Navy fleet.
Bond, a petty officer 3rd class, is a Alexander High School graduate and serves aboard the USS Constitution.
“I was in college and it wasn’t what I wanted to do,” said Bond. “I had a friend in the Navy who told me about the military, so I did my research and enlisted.”
Bond graduated from Alexander in 2017 and joined the Navy five years ago. He serves as a damage controlman.
Bond said he learned the skills and values to make it in the Navy from growing up in Douglasville.
“Douglasville taught me to have common sense, respect and Southern hospitality,” said Bond. “If you’re nice to people, they will be nice to you. Those are the words I live by in the Navy and it has helped me succeed.”
According to the Navy, USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship, and the crew is hand-picked to promote naval history and maritime heritage while raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
The ship earned the nickname Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels, according to the Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Bond said he is proud to be a member of the Navy military branch.
“We have ships all over the world that are protecting our seas,” said Bond. “We act as a deterrent. I serve for my friends and the people that I serve with. You make a lot of good relationships and it’s what keeps me in.”
Bond said it was because of others, including his best friend Kenneth Harris, that he joined the Navy.
“He’s the one that walked me through everything,” Bond said. “I am grateful for him.”
