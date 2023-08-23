As a veteran, Douglas County Community Services Board (CSB) Chief Operating Officer Raye Lightford admires the work in the community by the Alexander JROTC program.
Along with several other nonprofit agencies, the CSB showed their gratitude to the cadets Monday.
The school’s JROTC program was awarded $20,000 through donations from the CSB, Nichols Center, Veterans Molding Minds, Never Alone Clubhouse, and Midway Community Resource Center.
“It was a way of showing them that we support their efforts and what they are doing in the community,” Lightford said. “We wanted to reward what is right in our community. These cadets give of their time and do a lot of volunteering in the community.”
Although Lightford said the donation is not earmarked for a certain need, he said the program should make good use of the funds.
He said the funds could be used to purchase new equipment or provide transportation to service projects and competitions.
“We see a lot of good in our youth,” Lightford said. “They travel to competitions throughout the year around the state. The funds can be used to help ease the burden on parents. I’m hoping that they try to provide some sort of scholarship.”
Lightford said the JROTC program volunteers at the food bank.
District 4 County Commissioner Mark Alcarez commended the CSB and the other organizations for their donations.
“It is great to see others show support for our young people,” Alcarez said. “These young people do a lot for our community. They are the future of our community.”
