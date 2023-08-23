DOUNWS-08-24-23 JROTC

The Alexander High JROTC received a $20,000 donation for their community involvement during a ceremony Monday.

 Special Photo

As a veteran, Douglas County Community Services Board (CSB) Chief Operating Officer Raye Lightford admires the work in the community by the Alexander JROTC program.

Along with several other nonprofit agencies, the CSB showed their gratitude to the cadets Monday.