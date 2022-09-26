The Alexander Cougars took the trip across the county Friday night to take on the New Manchester Jaguars in Region 5-6A play.
The Jaguars were celebrating their homecoming during what was a big game for both teams looking to get their first wins in region play.
Behind a 311-yard passing performance from quarterback Jared Echols, the Cougars got a 48-14 win to spoil New Manchester’s homecoming.
Douglas County lost 48-3 to top-ranked Langston Hughes while Lithia Springs defeated Maynard Jackson, 49-26, for a homecoming win.
During halftime festivities at New Manchester, Raina Massey was named Homecoming Queen while Alex Scarborough was named the King. Both are members of the school’s track and field team.
At Lithia Springs, senior running back Demarco Brownlee was named Homecoming King while Alicia Harrell was named the Queen.
Alexander’s offense came out firing on all cylinders early as Echols found his primary target, senior wide receiver and Western Kentucky commit Eric Singleton, with ease on multiple plays. The early drive ended with senior Jacob Pugh punching it in from 11 yards out to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead.
The Jaguars did not flinch as sophomore AJ McNeil returned the ensuing kickoff for a score.
The Cougars responded by blocking the following PAT to keep the lead at 7-6.
Alexander’s offense continued to run the show, jumping to a 21-6 advantage thanks to touchdown runs from juniors Dorian Page and Jordan Bride.
In addition to passing for 311 yards on 18 completions, Echols added a rushing touchdown on what was his final play of the game.
Pugh had eight carries for 51 yards to include two touchdowns, and Page finished the night with 10 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Bride showed out on both offense and defense as he recorded four catches for 84 yards along with an interception on defense.
Singleton led all receivers with seven receptions for 130 yards.
Alexander coach Olten Downs spoke highly of what Singleton has to offer the Cougars.
“Eric is one of our best football players,” Downs said. “He has to get the ball as many times as he can get it. Touches are a priority for us.”
Both teams exchanged touchdowns in the last few minutes of the first half taking the game to 28-14 going into the second half.
McNeil scored the only two touchdowns for the Jaguars via a kickoff return and a receiving touchdown at the end of the second quarter.
Lithia Springs 49, Maynard Jackson 26: Lions senior quarterback Jai’Que Hart accounted for six touchdowns in the homecoming win over Maynard Jackson.
Hart passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns in addition to carrying the ball nine times for 31 yards and two more scores.
