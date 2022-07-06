Alexander dipped into the college ranks and the past to hire two new coaches.
Dalton Martinez has been hired as the new baseball coach after working previously at Gordon State College.
Chad Robinson, a 2002 Alexander graduate, will lead the wrestling program.
Martinez was associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Gordon State before accepting the position to replace Zach Romain.
Prior to Gordon State, Martinez coached at Georgia Gwinnett College and Georgia State University.
He was also the head coach of the Gwinnett Tide, a Sunbelt Collegiate Summer League team.
Martinez was known a fierce recruiter on the college level.
Last season, he helped Gordon State attract a Top 10 Recruiting Class. In 2021, he helped lead Georgia State to two Top 10 wins against nationally ranked Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech. As a student-athlete, he played in the 2014 Avista-NAIA World Series while a senior at Southern Polytechnic as an all-conference third baseman.
“I am extremely excited to welcome Dalton Martinez to the Cougar family,“ Alexander Principal Chris Small said. “His experience coaching, recruiting, and mentoring will help elevate our athletic program at all levels. His commitment to the individual development of student-athletes will enhance the success of our baseball program.”
During his time as a wrestler at Alexander, Robinson was a region champion and state placer.
Robinson replaces Sean Moistner and Daryk Cochran. Both left for jobs in Carroll County in the spring.
Moistner is the head coach at Temple while Cochran will lead the Villa Rica program.
Martinez is the son of Chito Martinez, the first and only MLB player from Belize.
Last season, Alexander’s baseball team reached the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs. The Cougars return their top three pitchers and seven position players.
“I am excited to build on that tradition by preparing student-athletes for life after graduation,” Martinez said. “It is a tremendous honor to join a tradition of excellence. Helping student-athletes achieve academic and athletic success is the goal of Alexander’s baseball program. I look forward to coaching the team to success.”
