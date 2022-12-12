Alexander remained undefeated in region play with a 75-72 overtime win against visiting Paulding County on Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars are the top-ranked team in Class 6A and improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 5-6A.
Paulding County forced the game to overtime with a late fourth quarter run but the Cougars maintained a lead throughout overtime that could not be toppled.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle between the two region powerhouses seeing the Patriots enter the half with a 26-23 lead.
The Cougars bounced back in the third quarter, doubling their first half points to give them a 46-40 lead entering the fourth quarter
The Cougars were led offensively by senior Jay’Quan Nelson, who had 21 points while making three of his shots from behind the arch. Two other Cougars seniors joined Nelson with double digit points on the night with Marvin McGhee IV notching 14 points and Noah Melson finishing with 13.
McGhee also finished the day leading the Cougars on the glass with 11 rebounds en route to his second double-double of the season.
The Cougars turned the ball over on 16 occasions over the course of the game, many of which came in the final few minutes to allow the Patriots to send the game into overtime.
When the game entered overtime the Cougars won the tip-off and did not look back as they went on to win the game 75-72 over the Patriots.
The Cougars go on the road Tuesday to take on region and county rival New Manchester High School. This will be the first matchup between Alexander Coach Jason Slate and his former assistant coach, Greg Martin.
Martin was an assistant at Alexander for seven seasons before taking over the Jaguars program.
New Manchester is 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the region.
