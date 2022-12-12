DOUNWS-12-13-22 BASKETBALL pic

Noah Melson dunks for two of his 13 points during Saturday’s win against Paulding County.

 Noach Schroyer / Special to the Sentinel

Alexander remained undefeated in region play with a 75-72 overtime win against visiting Paulding County on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars are the top-ranked team in Class 6A and improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 5-6A.

