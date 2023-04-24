Alexander’s baseball season ended Saturday afternoon when the Cougars were swept by visiting River Ridge in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Alexander’s baseball season ended Saturday afternoon when the Cougars were swept by visiting River Ridge in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Ridge Ridge of Woodstock won the best-of-three series 4-1, 10-0 to advance.
The Cougars finished the season with an 19-11 record under first-year coach Dalton Martinez.
Sophomore Terrance Bowen produced the Cougars’ lone score of the series when he hit a solo homer in the bottom of second inning in the first game.
Bowen had two of the team’s seven hits in the opening game.
River Ridge jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Cougars tied it at 1-1 on Bowen’s solo blast.
In the next ending, the Knights would take control of the game with three runs.
Neither team could produce any offense from there as the Knights won 4-1 to take the first game.
Alexander had seven hits in the opening game, but left five runners on base.
The Knights produced four runs on 10 hits in the game with two earned runs.
In the nightcap, River Ridge scored seven runs in the second inning to take control of the contest.
Alexander produced only four hits and left three runners stranded on base.
River Ridge, the fourth seed from Region 6-6A, advances to the second round to take on the Lassiter at Lanier winner later this week. The series was tied at 1-1 with the deciding game played Monday afternoon.
