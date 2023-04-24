DOUNWS-04-25-23 BASEBALL

Alexander sophomore Terrance Bowen scored the lone run for the Cougars in their Class 6A first round playoff series loss to River Ridge.

 Scott Lashley/Special photo

Alexander’s baseball season ended Saturday afternoon when the Cougars were swept by visiting River Ridge in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Ridge Ridge of Woodstock won the best-of-three series 4-1, 10-0 to advance.

