Alexander senior Marvin McGhee’s two-handed dunk with a second left in the Class 6A semifinals game Saturday put an exclamation point on the Cougars win.
Alexander defeated Etowah 56-53 at The Coliseum on the University of West Georgia campus to earn the program’s first trip to the GHSA title game.
After the final buzzer sounded, the celebration began courtside with hugs and photos.
“I’m excited,” Alexander senior Noah Nelson said. “This is everybody’s dream to play for a state title. You always talk about the opportunity, but we have a chance at a state title.”
Alexander will take on Lee County Friday at 8 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum.
Chapel Hill’s boys lost their Class 5A semifinal game Friday with Kell, 54-33.
The Cougars’ game Saturday remained close until Etowah built a nine-point lead (46-37) with 6:14 remaining in the contest.
It appeared Etowah was about to break the game open and seal the win.
However, the Cougars mounted a comeback and took the final lead when region player of the year Braeden Lue made a traditional three-point play.
Lue made a layup over three defenders and was fouled.
The junior converted the free throw and gave Alexander a 54-53 lead with 35 seconds remaining.
Lue finished with a team-high 22 points and McGhee had 11 as the only two Cougars in double figures.
“This is a great moment,” said Alexander coach Jason Slate, who picked up win 501 in his career. “We showed who we were the last three minutes of the game. The first 29 minutes I didn’t know what team was on the court. We played a great team and came out with the win.”
Lee County defeated Lanier 49-48 prior to the Alexander game.
The Trojans made two free throws in the last four seconds to seal the win.
Douglas County Commissioner Mark Alcarez addressed the team following the win.
Alcarez told them that ‘Douglas County is proud of you’ and to keep playing hard.
“I’m super proud of you,” Alcarez said. “You lay on the line out there. I’m not going to lie, in the third quarter I was a little concerned. You guys gave it your all. Bring it home for yourselves. Bring it home for coach.”
