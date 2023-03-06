DOUNWS-03-07-23 BASKETBALL

Douglas County Commissioner Mark Alcarez addresses the Alexander boys basketball team following its win over Etowah to earn a trip to the Class 6A finals.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Alexander senior Marvin McGhee’s two-handed dunk with a second left in the Class 6A semifinals game Saturday put an exclamation point on the Cougars win.

Alexander defeated Etowah 56-53 at The Coliseum on the University of West Georgia campus to earn the program’s first trip to the GHSA title game.

Trending Videos