Alexander swept the Douglas County Track and Field Championship last week with solid performances from several individuals.
The highlight for the Cougars was a record-breaking performance for Eric Singleton in the 100-meters event.
The senior broke his previous 100 event record with a time of 10.34 seconds in the event that had three other competitors break 11 seconds.
Chapel Hill seniors Rubin Huggins (10.71) and Datakis ‘Tank’ Nunnally (10.87) and Chris Joe (19.87) all turned in solid races.
“We did really well with some good races,” Alexander coach Brian Robinson said. “We had good balance in the sprints, field events and distant races. I think it was a solid effort.”
On the girls’ side, Alexander had 200 points to hold off second place Lithia Springs, which amassed 150 points. New Manchester was third at 110 points while Douglas County and Chapel Hill finished tied at fourth with 88 points.
Alexander’s boys had 218 points to win as Chapel Hill was runner-up at 193 points. Lithia Springs finished with 92 points to hold off New Manchester with 91 points and Douglas County finished fifth with 69 points.
Sophomore Courtney Adams was a dual winner in the 1,600 (5:22) and 800 (2:23).
Also winning two events was senior Victoria Teasley, who took the 100 in 11.72 seconds and 200 in 24.28 seconds.
Junior Alisa Gordon was first in the triple jump at 18-feet, 2.5 inches and she went 39-9 to take gold in the triple jump.
The Cougars 1,600 went 3:19 for the win in the 1,600 event.
Singleton, a Georgia Tech football signee, was the only boys competitor for Alexander to win two events.
He went 21.05 seconds to win the 200 event.
The Cougars relay team went 43.62 in the 400 relay for the win.
Robinson said that Chapel Hill boys and Lithia Springs girls will be top competitors in their respective classes later this spring.
“There is some good, solid track teams in the county,” Robinson said. “I think we should have some good results at the state meet.”
