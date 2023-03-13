The math was simple for the Alexander Cougars basketball team all season.
Seven seniors equal one ring.
With a 64-42 win over Lee County on Friday at the Macon Centreplex in the Class 6A title game, the Cougars clinched the program’s first state championship since the school opened in 1986.
It was also the first Georgia High School Association basketball championship for a Douglas County School System team.
“It has been an incredible run.” Alexander coach Jason Slate said following the game. “It has been an incredible year. We had seven seniors that bought into the plan, and I’m really excited for them.”
However, it was an underclassman that delivered several knockout blows to the Lee County team.
Junior Braeden Lue lived up to his postseason billing as the Region 5-6A player of the year with some spectacular plays and electrifying dunks to help propel the Cougars to the title.
“It feels good,” said Lue, who finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds to earn game MVP honors. “We had a tough schedule all year. I’m glad I can send my seniors out with a ring.”
The Cougars broke open a tight game heading into the fourth quarter.
With the game tied at 33-33 with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Cougars went on a 13-0 run to give themselves a solid double-digit lead.
Alexander wouldn’t be challenged again as it turned a close game into a championship route.
Lue was joined in double figures by Noah Melson with 15 points and Jay’Quan Nelson with 11 points.
Alexander finishes the year with a 28-5 record.
In the Cougars quarterfinals win at Jonesboro, Slate picked up his 500th career win.
“It is real special to be a part of that,” said Melson, a Chattanooga signee. “It is a big part of coach Slate’s legacy.”
Like Alexander, Lee County had seven seniors on its roster as it closes the season with a 28-4 record.
“It is everybody’s goal to win a state title,” Melson said. “Winning it is a big accomplishment that many people don’t realize.”
