The Alexander girls track and field team won the Beach Run Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C., over the weekend. Alexander’s boys finished second at the meet.

Alexander showed its track and field dominance in South Carolina over the weekend.

The Cougars kicked off their spring break with solid team and individual performances at the Beach Run Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C., against some competition from other states.

