Alexander showed its track and field dominance in South Carolina over the weekend.
The Cougars kicked off their spring break with solid team and individual performances at the Beach Run Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C., against some competition from other states.
Alexander’s girls team amassed 114 points to distance themselves from Gahanna Lincoln of Ohio for the title. Gahanna Lincoln had 73.5 points.
On the boys side, the Cougars had 77 points to finish runner-up to Spring Valley of South Carolina, which had 90 points.
Cougars coach Brian Robinson called it a strong performance for his team, which had previously swept the county meet.
“We had a great meet,” Robinson said in a text message.
On the girls side, the Cougars had two individual winners in three events and a relay team to come in first.
Senior Victoria Teasley won the 100-meters and the 200 event while helping the 400 relay take gold.
In the 100, Teasely went 11.63 seconds and came back to run a 24.25 in the 200.
The 400 relay had a time of 48.18 seconds for the win.
Cougars junior Alisa Gordon went 39-feet, 6.5 inches for the win in the triple jump.
Cortney Adams went 2:17.9 for a runner-up finish in the 800 event.
The boys team had one individual gold and two relay teams to win events.
Senior Eric Singleton was the lone Cougars participant to win a gold.
He went 21.09 seconds for the win in the 200. The Georgia Tech football signee was expected to challenge for the win in the 100 event, however, he was disqualified after a false start in the preliminary round last Friday.
However, Singleton did win a second gold when the 1,600 relay went 3:22.28 for the win.
Alexander’s 800 relay went 1:30.65 for the win.
Marcus Guidry went 1:58 for runner-up in the 800. Teammate Josh Sleight went 1:59 for fourth.
