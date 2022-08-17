DOUNWS-08-18-22 FOOTBALL

Douglas County High junior quarterback Sire Hardaway will lead the Tigers against Lithia Springs on Saturday in the season-opener for both teams.

 Amani Billups/Special to the Sentinel

Douglas County and Lithia Springs will travel to Henry County to open the season Saturday in the county’s oldest rivalry game.

The two schools are part of the two-day, four-game Inter-City Classic at Dutchtown High. Kickoff is schedule for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

