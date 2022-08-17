Douglas County and Lithia Springs will travel to Henry County to open the season Saturday in the county’s oldest rivalry game.
The two schools are part of the two-day, four-game Inter-City Classic at Dutchtown High. Kickoff is schedule for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
On Friday, Alexander travels to Riverwood while New Manchester hosts Woodland-Henry in a season-opener.
Chapel Hill will host Stone Mountain to round out the Friday schedule for the opening weekend.
Douglas County High coach Johnny White said despite his team’s injuries that they are ready.
“We are a little beat up right now,” White said. “I want to see the program fight and get better. I feel we are going in the right direction.”
Douglas County leads the all-time series 26-17 and has won the last seven times the schools have met.
The Lions last win in the series was in 2008.
With 29 seniors on the roster and a second-round playoff appearance from last season, the Lions are excited about the season.
“Our kids have worked real hard,” Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis said.
Jarvis begins his fourth season.
“Douglas County is the measuring stick of the county,” Jarvis said. “It would be exciting to beat them.”
Lithia Springs is led by senior quarterback Jai’que Hart, who threw for 3,082 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.
“I’ve watched this group grow-up the last four years,” Jarvis said. “They deserve all the respect and accolades that come their way. The program is a lot different now than it was four years ago.”
