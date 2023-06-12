Four Douglas County Schools seniors received scholarships from the Clerk of the Superior Court.
Annetta Danley Stembridge handed out scholarships for the third straight year to graduating seniors in the county.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder is possible late. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder is possible late. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 3:59 pm
Four Douglas County Schools seniors received scholarships from the Clerk of the Superior Court.
Annetta Danley Stembridge handed out scholarships for the third straight year to graduating seniors in the county.
This year, recipients received $1,000 each in scholarships. The recipients were: Shakai Woods (Douglas County High School), Alexandria Walker (New Manchester High School), Bryce McLester (Douglas County High School) and Olwateniola Ojosipe (Chapel Hill High School).
The Clerk of Superior Court Advisory Board picked the scholarship winners.
Stembridge personally funded the scholarships for the four winners.
“I enjoy being a part of empowering students to be the best that they can be,” Stembridge said.
“It’s always important to give back to the community because children are the future.”
The scholarships were part of the banquet hosted by F.I.T. for the Future, which is led by Brandon Pennamon.
The event took place on May 21.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.