The students walked the red carpet as they entered the Family Life Center at Central Baptist Church.
Arbor Station Elementary School hosted the Arbor Idol Talent Show recently, featuring songs, dancing and even a martial arts demonstration.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 10:25 pm
For five months, the students practiced before unveiling their talent in front of family and friends.
Arbor Idol, which played off the popular television show, American Idol, was the concept of parents Deshan and Trisha Carter.
The Carters own a production company and have spent the majority of their careers in the entertainment field.
It was a night where every student was declared a winner.
“It is awesome to have awesome parents,” Arbor Station Principal Emily Felton said. “This was a concert where everybody was a winner.”
Looking for a way to give back to the school, the Carters wanted to use their resources in the entertainment business to showcase the student body talent.
Deshan has toured the world as an entertainer and performed regularly on BET.
Trisha’s background comes as a media and radio personality.
The couple moved to Douglasville six years ago from New Jersey.
Deshan said one of his elementary school teachers hosted a talent show, which gave him a positive outlet.
“I’m from the shore, and you either had to be a good football player or basketball player to make it out,” Deshan said. “I was neither. I use to write music. I never really fit into a choir, but that talent show helped me.”
The couple’s daughter, Zayla, performed and has also been on television.
“We got so much positive feedback from parents,” Trisha said. “We have done some other production for the school so Dr. Felton was familiar with our work. She was onboard with the idea from the start.”
To close out the Feb. 3 show, the Carters showed a brief video that featured professional entertainers that gave a ‘shout out’ to the school and the students.
Deshan said they had some local professional entertainers that wanted to come to Arbor Idol, but it was the same weekend as the Grammy Awards.
He said next year they will avoid that scheduling conflict. The original date for the talent show was in January, but the couple felt the students needed a few more weeks of practice.
The Carters said they are seeking some funding to make working with students on their talent as part of the after-school program.
They said they would like to expand beyond Arbor Station and include the entire school system.
“It is our intention to open up an after-school program,” Trisha said. “We want to do something for the children. I think this talent show is a first of many to come.”
