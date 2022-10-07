DOUNWS-10-08-22 SOFTBALL

Alexander pitcher Kaylee Underwood has a 1.95 ERA and a 6-4 record with 72 strikeouts heading into the postseason.

 Noah Schroyer /

For the Sentinel

Alexander hosted East Coweta on Monday in what was its final home softball game of the regular season.

The Cougars bats came up short only offering two hits in a 6-0 loss to the Indians behind what was an excellent pitching performance from freshman Kaylee Underwood and senior Kaitlyn White.

