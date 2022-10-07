Alexander hosted East Coweta on Monday in what was its final home softball game of the regular season.
The Cougars bats came up short only offering two hits in a 6-0 loss to the Indians behind what was an excellent pitching performance from freshman Kaylee Underwood and senior Kaitlyn White.
Underwood allowed just four hits and one earned run while striking out two over her six innings of work. In the seventh inning she was relieved by White who allowed just one hit during her appearance.
Of the Indians six runs only one of them was earned due to six errors in the field.
However, the infield saved quite a few runs over the course of the game.
Third baseman Ansley Cantrell turned two double plays on balls that were hit on a line right back to her at the hot corner. Aubree Rollins produced four assists at second base saving what would have been a few more runs by keeping the ball on the infield.
The Cougars picked up a Region 5-6A win at Langston Hughes for their final regular season win. The Cougars bounced back with a 18-0 win over the Panthers ending the regular season with a 15-11 record and a 8-6 region record.
The Cougars finished fourth in their region, which contains two county rivals in Douglas County and New Manchester.
All three teams will enter the region playoffs hosted by South Paulding.
The New Manchester Jaguars have also finished their regular season with a regular season record of 4-16 and a region record of 3-11
The Douglas County Tigers ended the regular season at 9-14-1 with a 34-10 record in region play.
The Chapel Hill Panthers finished their region play in second place behind Villa Rica. The Lithia Springs Lions finished closely behind the Panthers finishing third in the region.
Both teams have advanced to the state playoffs.
Chapel Hill will host Chattahoochee while Lithia Springs will travel to Kell for the first round of the postseason.
Chapel Hill finished the regular season at 21-7 overall and 14-2 in the region.
The Lithia Springs Lions are currently 18-6-2 and have a 11-4 record within their region. Lithia Springs has won nine straight games.
