The Devil and his cohorts are at it again. Recently, three University of Virginia football players were gunned down. Their coach said they were all good kids.
Four university kids in Moscow, Idaho, were also murdered allegedly in a crime of passion.
In Moscow, Russia, the Wagner boss defended the brutal sledgehammer execution of a mercenary as a ‘dog’s death for a dog.
On Nov. 8, a Villa Rica man who had killed his ex-girlfriend shot himself. That morning, while letting the dog out, I heard gunshots at 3:23 a.m. and wondered if it was him. Being startled I could not help thinking of the song, ‘Bible and a .44.’ Bad behavior continues around the world.
Readers with miles on themselves may remember a time from the ‘60s and ‘70s when behavior and consequences were innocently attributed to Divine help like this ditty from Shelby Flint.
‘Got an angel on my shoulder
Got a penny in my pocket
I got a lucky penny and a mustard seed
But a warm and tender love is all I need’
And if you remembered that song who could forget the uproariously funny comedy skits of Flip Wilson who did outrageous things in his skits and cast the hinderance as,
The Devil made me do it!
Playful as these images are, the study of behavior and consequences have captivated attention for time immemorial. On January 7, 1855, at New Park Street Chapel, Southwark, the Rev. C. H. Spurgeon bellowed a Word.
“I am Jehovah, I change not; therefore, ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.’ Malachi 3:6
“It has been said by some that ‘the proper study of mankind is man.’ I will not oppose the idea, but I believe it is equally true that the proper study of a Christian man is the Godhead.
‘Great God, how infinite art thou,
What worthless worms are we!’
Spurgeon set forth the idea that the proper study of the human condition concerns the natural and the supernatural, and that there are secular understandings and faith-based understandings of trouble and goodness.
It seems like as time has gone on, Faith and Reason have been separated more and more. From a secular perspective, human outcomes of behavior and consequences have morphed into the term mental health.
Doggedly, a faith-based perspective on the human condition continues to suggest that our lack of understanding and reliance on God, affects our behavior and thus the outcomes.
Reading the news, Spurgeon’s words echo,
Ye sons and daughters of Douglasville, look up, be not consumed!
Secular study of mental health in its early stages focused on what caused conditions like depression and worked on methods to treat it.
In his book, ‘The Gospel of Happiness, How Secular Psychology Points to the Wisdom of Christian Practice,’ Christopher Kaczor lays out a case for how recent positive psychology research can help us live happier lives and puts forth evidence that faith and reason can indeed work together.
He points to Martin Seligman who in 1998 as President of the American Psychological Association ‘chose positive psychology as his theme.
He charged psychologists to find empirical answers for new questions, such as what makes people happy?
How can people be more resilient?’
Seligman, ‘re-casted psychology that opened up a flourishing new field focused on optimism rather than helplessness.’
Kaczor says what he learned from positive psychology was astonishing. ‘Researchers in positive psychology found that the traditional Christian practices such as giving thanks, forgiving others, and serving your neighbor promoted happiness and well-being.’
He also learned that he didn’t have to choose between positive psychology and his Christian faith.
Research from positive psychology can help non-believers be better persons and Christians be better Christians.
In the book, Kaczor points out ‘empirical findings in positive psychology that point to the wisdom of many Christian practices and provide practical suggestions on how to become happier in everyday life.’
Kaczor outlines Seligman’s premise from his book, ‘Flourish: A Visionary New Understanding of Happiness and Well Being,’ which states that human flourishing contains five elements.
Those are positive emotion, engagement, relationships, meaning, and achievement (PERMA).
Under positive emotions, Psychologist David Meyers wrote, ‘survey after survey across North America and Europe reveals that religious people more often than non-religious people report being happy and satisfied by twice as much.’
Kaczor stated that ‘religious practice alleviates depressive symptoms and enhances positive feeling and satisfaction with life.’
Under the category of engagement, Seligman said that ‘engagement also known as ‘flow,’ is making use of signature strengths in an activity requiring energized focus that is neither too difficult nor too easy.’
Kaczor adds that ‘taking note of human diversity, positive psychologists hold that each person has signature strengths that fall under the general categories of wisdom, courage, justice, temperance, transcendence, and human charity. When a person makes use of a makes use of signature strengths in a challenging activity with energized focus of attention to optimum performance, the person experiences flow or full engagement.
Christians believe the intangible of signature strengths come from a creator God who is engaged with the world.
“My Father is always at his work to this very day, and I too am working.’ John 5:17 Christians to are also taught to engage by cultivating and caring for the world and its people.
Next, Seligman ‘holds that pursuit of relationships is a rock-bottom fundamental of human well-being.’
Kaczor points out that ‘again and again, the psychological research points to loving relationships as necessary for happiness. We can have money, fame, and power, but without love, we will not be happy.’
One effort cited was the Grant Study from Harvard University started in the 1940s, which tracked students for more than 70 years at a cost of more than 20 million dollars. ‘It is one of the longest-running and most in-depth studies of human flourishing ever conducted.
Its lead researcher concluded, “The Grant Study points to a straight-forward five-word conclusion:
‘Happiness is love. Full stop.’ ”
Kaczor said that “Jesus gave us this same message for free about two thousand years earlier. “I give you a new commandment,” says Jesus at the Last Supper, “love one another.’ John 13:34 The fundamental law of a follower of Christ is love.’
The fourth element of PERMA is meaning. Seligman said that to have meaning in life is ‘belonging to and serving something that you believe in bigger than self.’
Kaczor adds that ‘meaning involves a connection and a contribution to something such as family, school, country, or God. Our happiness involves meaning because we all want to make a difference for the good.
We want to leave the world a better place because of our existence.’ Kaczor ties Christian faith to meaning by saying that ‘generosity and self-giving service to others is at the heart of Christian life.’
We don’t even have to do amazing things to find meaning but we can ‘in humble ways try and make life better for those with whom we live and work by listening intently, smiling kindly, and helping someone spontaneously.’ Kaczor adds that ‘small acts of goodness forge character.’
The next category is achievement about which Seligman says, ‘human beings set goals and try and accomplish them. When humans don’t try to set and achieve goals it usually results in unhappiness.’
Kaczor ties this category to faith by pointing to Jesus’ parable of the talents which is about making use of gifts and abilities, ‘rather than allowing laziness and sloth’ to get in the way of their use. But Christianity also with its beliefs and practices helps set a structure for understanding achievement within the framework of love. The obituaries are littered with highly accomplished people who were miserable.
As excited as Kaczor is about new positive psychology research, it is not as some psychologist researchers suggest ‘a replacement for religion.’ For one thing positive psychology does not have an answer to death.
Ewan Goligher wrote, “There was a time when the fear of death prevented us from using death to escape earthly suffering. Contemplating suicide, Shakespeare’s Hamlet was dissuaded by
‘The dread of something after death / The undiscovered country / from whose bourn / no traveler returns’
Conscience, he concluded, ‘doth make cowards of us all.’ But when God is dead, conscience no longer calls for caution.’ (Think of Villa Rica man / murder suicides). Kaczor says, ‘the hope of heaven is that our loving relationships with God and neighbor does not end with death but continue in eternal life.’ And while plenty of churches preach heaven not so many preach about sin and judgement.
Spurgeon agrees,’ now here comes one jarring note to spoil the theme. To some of you God is unchanging in His threatenings. If every promise stands fast, and every oath of the covenant is fulfilled, hark thee sinner! —mark the word—hear the death-knell of thy carnal hopes, see the funeral of thy fleshly trustings. He that believeth shall not be dammed…But shall I be DAMNED? You shall be DAMNED, if you believeth not!
Kaczor lays out a few more reasons for all our hope not to be placed positive psychology. Positive psychology does not provide an ordering of priorities, holds a neutral view of God, does not talk about sin and guilt, revelation, or truth. Faith can help us use positive psychology wisely in these areas.
In summary of the connections between positive psychology and Christian faith Kaczor writes, “The Christian way of life fulfills the understanding of happiness proposed by Martin Seligman’s PERMA.
Religious belief and practice are associated with high levels of positive emotion. Christians are called to engage the world by making use of their signature strengths or virtues.
The fundamental Christian law is the law of love for God and neighbor, which fosters positive relationships.
Christians can find lasting meaning in contributing to God’s kingdom, which make a difference not just now but eternally.
And finally, Christians are called to pursue meaningful achievements and to avoids traps such as greed and social comparison.’
The remainder of Kaczor’s book covers prayer and positive psychology, gratitude and the difference God makes, rival views of mindfulness, forgiveness and flourishing, Virtues: habits for happiness and how to strengthen willpower.
As I absorb lessons from the book and hope that others will too, I can still hear Spurgeon bellow,
‘I am Jehovah, I change not: therefore, ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.’
‘Who through sovereign grace believe,
By eternal destination
Grace and glory they receive.’
‘Do you know what it is to walk by faith, to live by faith, to get your temporary food by faith, to live on spiritual manna—all by faith? Is faith the rule of your life? If so, you are sons of Jacob.’ Go forth and be not consumed.
