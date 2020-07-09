As she continues her battle with the coronavirus, Douglasville native Asia Durr has decided not to participate in the upcoming WNBA season.
The former All-American point guard for Louisville tested positive about a month ago for the novel coronavirus.
Durr would have been playing her second season for the New York Liberty.
“As I continue to fight to fully recover, I had to make the difficult decision on a deadline to opt out as a medical High Risk player,” Durr tweeted Monday afternoon. “So much about this virus is unknown and my heart is heavy, even as I make the decision that I know is best for my long term wellness.”
She is a former No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Durr attended Chapel Hill Middle School before playing four years at St. Pius X High in Atlanta, where she named the state player of the year.
She explained in her Twitter post that she was diagnosed with COVI-19 on June 8 and has endured some complication during the recovery process.
Because of the pandemic, the WNBA season was delayed and it will be played in its entirety at the IMG Academy in Florida. Players had until June 25 to inform the league if they were going to participate.
Several players have opt out of playing for concern of the virus and others have decided to concentrate on social advocacy.
The league will play a 22-game regular season schedule before a playoff, which will run through October.
A point guard, Durr said she will continue to support her teammates’ ”efforts around social justice and activism’ as she recovers.
As a rookie last season, Durr averaged 9.7 points per game as a rookie for the Liberty but missed 16 games with a groin injury as the team finished with the second-worst record in the league. Durr also underwent hip surgery in September.
Durr was going to be paired with Liberty rookie Sabrina Ionescu, this year’s No. 1 overall pick, in what was supposed to be an improved backcourt.
In a released statement, Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb expressed support for Durr, who is the all-time leading scorer at Louisville, and a two-time ACC Player of the Year.
“Asia worked extremely hard this offseason to put herself in position to take a major leap forward in her second WNBA season,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “While we are disappointed that we will need to wait a bit longer to see her emerge as one of the bright young players in the game, we fully recognize and support the difficult decision she had to make amidst unprecedented circumstances.”
