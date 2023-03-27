An Atlanta man has been arrested for shoplifting more than $22,000 worth of merchandise from a Douglasville home improvement store.
Adonay Mehreteab, 36, was arrested on March 20 on two shoplifting charges totaling $22,616.40 at the Lowe’s on Douglas Boulevard over a period from Nov. 11, 2022 to March 13, 2023.
According to an arrest warrant, Mehreteab is accused of taking power tools, windows, doors, and other appliances and home fixtures. The total value was $21,987 for 12 thefts from Nov. 11, 2022 through Jan. 14, 2023.
Another warrant accuses Mehreteab of taking $629.40 of flooring equipment and tools from on March 13, 2023 from the Douglasville store.
Mehreteab was previously arrested in Douglasville on Highway 5 on July 23, 2022 for driving with a suspended license.
He was released on a $1,500 bond.
On Nov. 14, 2022, a bench warrant was issued for Mehreteab’s arrest for failing to appear.
He is currently out on a $31,625 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.