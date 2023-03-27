An Atlanta man has been arrested for shoplifting more than $22,000 worth of merchandise from a Douglasville home improvement store.

Adonay Mehreteab, 36, was arrested on March 20 on two shoplifting charges totaling $22,616.40 at the Lowe’s on Douglas Boulevard over a period from Nov. 11, 2022 to March 13, 2023.

