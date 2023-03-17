A 17-year-old southwest Atlanta teen has been charged with two counts of malice murder and 16 counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting after Sweet 16 party that left two dead and seven others injured.

Kingston Cottman was denied bond Thursday by Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain for his role in the murders of two innocent teenage bystanders after the March 4 birthday party was being disbursed.

