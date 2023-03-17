A 17-year-old southwest Atlanta teen has been charged with two counts of malice murder and 16 counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting after Sweet 16 party that left two dead and seven others injured.
Kingston Cottman was denied bond Thursday by Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain for his role in the murders of two innocent teenage bystanders after the March 4 birthday party was being disbursed.
Samuel Moon, 15, and AJ’anaye Hill, 14, were shot and killed while trying to flee gunfire that erupted after an altercation.
Cottman is the fourth suspect arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the murders.
Cottman and 18-year-old Timothy Coleman are believed to be the gunmen in the murders. Twins Chance and Chase McDowell, both 17, of Douglasville, have also been charged with malice murder.
According to the arrest warrants for the McDowells, they assisted in the ‘planning and assisting’ in the act of murder.
During the McDowells’ first court appearance, District Attorney Dalia Racine told McClain that more charges could come as her office continues its investigation.
All four suspects were denied bond.
Chance McDowell was listed on the New Manchester High football roster for this past season.
During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Tim Pounds called the incident gang related, but said the two murdered teens were innocent bystanders.
Pounds refused to name the gangs and called on parents to do a better job with their children.
