An Austell man has been indicted for filing false insurance claims on his vehicle.
Najarian Jackson, 44, was indicted by a Douglas County grand jury on Jan. 20 for fraudulent insurance claims, false report of crime and making false statements in claiming that his 2017 Cadillac was stolen. On Oct. 22, 2022, Jackson allegedly reported to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigator that his car was stolen.
It turned out the car wasn’t stolen, but was wrecked in another jurisdiction, according to an arrest warrant.
Jackson is accused of filing a false report of a crime when he knew his car wasn’t stolen, according to the warrant.
An arrest warrant stated that he filed a claim with American Family Insurance stating the car stolen when in fact he wrecked and abandoned it in Clayton County.
Jackson told the investigator that his vehicle was stolen from his Tree Terrace Parkway residence, according to the arrest warrant.
He was booked into the county jail on Nov. 4 but posted an $8,500 bond, according to jail records.
