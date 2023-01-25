An Austell man has been indicted for filing false insurance claims on his vehicle.

Najarian Jackson, 44, was indicted by a Douglas County grand jury on Jan. 20 for fraudulent insurance claims, false report of crime and making false statements in claiming that his 2017 Cadillac was stolen. On Oct. 22, 2022, Jackson allegedly reported to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigator that his car was stolen.

Trending Videos