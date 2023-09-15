DOUNWS-09-16-23 AUSTIN HILL

Winston native Austin Hill captured the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season championship.

 Chris Graythen (NASCAR)/Special Photo

Austin Hill entered Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff 10 points behind John Hunter Nemechek as the 12 drivers started their quest for the championship.

Hill, 29, a Winston native and Alexander High grad, is the Series regular season champion and has four wins this season.