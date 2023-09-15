Austin Hill entered Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff 10 points behind John Hunter Nemechek as the 12 drivers started their quest for the championship.
Hill, 29, a Winston native and Alexander High grad, is the Series regular season champion and has four wins this season.
Nemechek was a six-time winner heading to the Round of 12 Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.
Hill doesn’t consider himself the favorite to win the overall championship.
“No not at all,” Hill said of during a media Zoom press conference. “I think the 20 car [Nemechek] has to be the favorite, they’ve just been really fast all season long, they have six wins on the year. The main reason why we were able to win the Regular Season Championship was that we were just very consistent all year where the 20, they had more roller-coaster finishes going, and we were more even-keel.
“I don’t see us being a clear favorite, I think the 20 probably is, but we’re a good enough organization to make it to the Final Four and if you can make it to the Final Four, anything can happen.”
Heading to the half-mile track at Bristol, Hill was taken aback at being labeled merely a “big track specialist,” noting that during his career he’s won on every style of race track.
“I kind of laugh anytime someone says that [superspeedway specialist] because if you look at my wins at the Truck level, I won on all different types of tracks,” Hill said. “I won on the dirt track. I won at Watkins Glen (road course). I won on superspeedways and mile-and-a-halves so a lot of different race tracks.
“I’ve always felt like I could win on any given track we go to. … but it gives me a little bit of a chip on the shoulder. I’ve always been the guy no one really talks a lot about, always been the dark horse, so it kind of just gives me a little chip on my shoulder and want to prove to everybody that I can win on all these sorts of race tracks. All you have to do is look at what we’ve done this season.”
In mid August, Hill signed a multi-year extension to race for Richard Childress Racing on the Xfinity Series in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS.
He first joined RCR in 2022 and has found success with the 54-year-old race team. Each of Hill’s six NASCAR Xfinity Series race wins have come under the RCR banner.
“I’ve found a home at Richard Childress Racing and it’s an honor to be able to continue my career racing for one of the most successful organizations in the garage,” Hill said. “In looking at the next step of my career, I was presented with several opportunities, but it all came down to being surrounded by racers who want to win, believe in me, and will do their best to give me every opportunity to be successful. I want to thank Richard Childress and everyone at RCR and ECR Engines. I’m excited to race for wins and championships within the NASCAR Xfinity Series for years to come.”
RCR chairman and CEO Richard Childress praised Hill for his competitiveness.
“Austin Hill has set a benchmark for competitiveness within the garage and has proven to be a talented racer who wants to win,” Childress said. “We’re pleased that Austin has found success at RCR and are looking forward to competing for a championship in 2023, 2024, and beyond.”
