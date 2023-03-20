For the third time this season, Austin Hill pulled into victory lane on the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a win.
Hill dominated the competition in Saturday’s RAPTOR King of the Tough 250 in a chaotic race that he led for 103 laps.
In the end, the Winston native and Alexander High grad gave his family members in attendance at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton something to cheer about.
The race featured a record 12 cautions for 68 laps.
NASCAR called the final yellow on the last lap, after a multi-car wreck erupted as Hill and Daniel Hemric approached the finish line.
Hill maintained control and took the checkered flag with Hemric trailing by .085 seconds.
“I have no idea how I saved it coming to the line,” Hill said. “What a start to the season. Everybody at Richard Childress Racing, ECR engines—we’ve just had such a fast start with Chevrolet. This has been special, for sure.”
Hill’s daughter was the first family member to congratulate him as she ran out to the finish line.
“Once I got to the lead, I knew it was wreckers or checkers,” Hill told the remaining fans who’d braved the cold weather. “When the 48 hit me in the right-rear, I’m guessing he got hit or something, I thought I was heading into the outside wall, but I was able to gather it up, bring it on home. This is so special. That was a tough one to win.”
Hill is quickly becoming known as one of the best superspeedway drivers on the Xfinity Series.
He has wins at Daytona International Speedway and Las Vegas to go with Saturday’s win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“Having a fast race car helps a lot on these superspeedways,” Hill said. “You know, Daytona worked out the way we needed it to. Anyone could’ve won that race the way it unfolded, and we were just in the right place at the right time. But you know, tonight, we had to come from the back. During Stage 2, we fell back just based on how the pit sequence and all unfolded after Stage 1. ... We had to go to the back, and we still drove up to the front. So I still think there’s that.”
The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled next Saturday at Circuit of The Americas.
