DOUNWS-03-21-23 HILL

Winston native Austin Hill celebrates his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night. It was his third win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

 NASCAR/Special Photo

For the third time this season, Austin Hill pulled into victory lane on the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a win.

Hill dominated the competition in Saturday’s RAPTOR King of the Tough 250 in a chaotic race that he led for 103 laps.

Trending Videos