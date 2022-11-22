Winston native Austin Hill will compete at least six times in the NASCAR Cup Series during the 2023 season.
The Alexander graduate was selected by Beard Motorsports for a limited number of Cup Series races, starting with the Feb. 19 season-opener at the 65th Daytona 500 in Florida.
Hill, 28, just wrapped up his first full-time season on the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing. He won two Xfinity Series races and reached the playoffs.
In addition to Daytona, Hill will drive the No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro April 23 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, July 2 at the Chicago Street Course, Aug. 6 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Aug. 26 at Daytona and Oct. 1 at Talladega. Sponsorship for each of these races will be announced at later dates.
“From the moment I started in quarter midgets back home in Georgia, racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has always been my goal,” Hill said. “I’m incredibly grateful to Richard Childress for giving me the platform to race and win in my first season in the Xfinity Series, and for the opportunity the Beard family has provided me to run more races in Cup.”
Prior to joining RCR for his inaugural season, Hill spent four full-time seasons in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, winning eight races and qualifying for the NASCAR Playoffs three times.
Beard Motorsports has typically run just four races a year — two at Daytona and two at Talladega. For 2023, the decision was made for the generational race team founded by the late Mark Beard Sr., and now run by his wife, Linda Beard, to expand its schedule in order to be a part of the inaugural street race in Chicago and to also compete in the Beards’ home state of Michigan since Beard Motorsports is located two hours north of the 2-mile oval in Mount Pleasant.
“Austin has really seized the opportunities that he’s had in his young career. He’s won in Trucks and here he is winning in his first year in the Xfinity Series. It’s all very impressive. He brings a lot talent and just a really strong desire to compete, and that’s a great combination for us to have at Beard Motorsports,” said Mark Beard Jr., executive vice president, Beard Motorsports.
The 2023 Daytona 500 will mark Beard Motorsports’ 22nd NASCAR Cup Series race and its 11th at Daytona. For Hill, it will be just his second career start in NASCAR’s premier series. Hill made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in August at Michigan, where he drove to a respectable 18th-place finish.
