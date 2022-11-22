DOUNWS-11-24-22 NASCAR

Winston native Austin Hill will compete in six NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023 for Beard Motorsports. He will pilot the No. 62 car for the Michigan-based team.

Winston native Austin Hill will compete at least six times in the NASCAR Cup Series during the 2023 season.

The Alexander graduate was selected by Beard Motorsports for a limited number of Cup Series races, starting with the Feb. 19 season-opener at the 65th Daytona 500 in Florida.

