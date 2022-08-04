Austin Hill’s dream of racing in a NASCAR Cup Series race will come true this weekend.
The Winston native will pilot Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 Chevrolet during Sunday’s Cup Series race in Michigan.
Hill, 28, will make his Cup Series debut in the 3 p.m. FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
The race will be televised on the USA network.
Hill currently competes full-time on the Xfinity Series for RCR.
“As a kid growing up in this sport, getting the chance to run a NASCAR Cup Series car is the ultimate dream, especially with a team like Richard Childress Racing that has so much history and success,” Hill said. “I’m so thankful that Richard Childress and everyone at RCR have so much faith in me.”
Hill has two wins this season on the Xfinity Series, including a season-opening victory at Daytona International Speedway. A few weeks ago, Hill won at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Hill, an Alexander High graduate, said he will use Sunday’s race as a learning experience.
“It will be a learning weekend, for sure, but I’ve had success at Michigan International Speedway in the past and can’t wait to take on the track’s wide, sweeping corners in a NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet,” Hill said.
He won a truck series race at MIS in 2019.
The 2022 Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender will pull double-duty at Michigan, competing in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races.
Overall, Hill has eight top-five finishes in Xfinity Series competition.
“Austin Hill has shown talent in every Series he’s raced in during his career, so I couldn’t be more excited to have him behind the wheel of a Cup Series car,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “He’s having a strong season in the Xfinity Series, and I know he will be just as competitive and eager to learn behind the wheel of a Cup Series car.”
Bennett Family of Companies, a McDonough, Ga.-based company, will be the primary partner for Hill’s debut.
“We are elated to be the primary sponsor for Austin Hill’s Cup Series debut, not only because of Austin’s competitive nature, but because we believe in the advancement of drivers in their careers, just like Richard Childress does,” said Lynette Mathis, Vice President of the Bennett Family of Companies.
