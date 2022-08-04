DOUNWS-08-06-22 AUSTIN HILL

Winston native Austin Hill will make his Cup Series debut in the 3 p.m. FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

 Harold Hinson Photography/Special to the Sentinel

Austin Hill’s dream of racing in a NASCAR Cup Series race will come true this weekend.

The Winston native will pilot Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 Chevrolet during Sunday’s Cup Series race in Michigan.

