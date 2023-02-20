DOUNWS-02-21-23 HILL pic

Winston native Austin Hill won the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener for the second straight year at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday evening.

 Jared C. Tilton / NASCAR

Austin Hill just sat in his car and waited.

The Winston native was waiting on NASCAR officials to review video of the final lap of overtime at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

