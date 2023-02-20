Austin Hill just sat in his car and waited.
The Winston native was waiting on NASCAR officials to review video of the final lap of overtime at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday afternoon.
After a 10-minute review, Hill was declared the winner of the Beef. What’s For Dinner 250 in the Xfinity Series opener.
It was the second straight year that the Alexander High graduate has opened the season with a win in Daytona Beach.
The overtime win came in front of the largest crowd to witness an Xfinity Series race at Daytona since the $400-million renovation of the facility in 2016.
“As soon as the caution lights came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close,” Hill said. “To get back-to-back here at Daytona, it’s really special. That’s three wins for me now, two in the Xfinity, one in the truck here. We came from the back two different times.”
The win certainly atoned for Hill’s failure to make the field for the Daytona 500.
On Feb. 16, Hill was entered into a Duel with Beard Motorsports with a chance of making the Great American Race field.
He was in a strong position, and his competitor was over a lap behind.
All he had to was ride to the checkered flag, and he was in the field.
When Kyle Busch crashed out of the race lead, Hill spun while trying to avoid the incident.
He and several others crashed, ending his race and chances.
Hill has won two Xfinity and one truck race at Daytona during his career.
“I guess the biggest thing is that, as confident as I am on these superspeedways, it does burn that I’m not going to be in the 500 because I truly believe that I could compete with all the Cup guys,” Hill said after the race. “I really think that I could go up there, race for a win, and I’m not saying that out of being cockiness or nothing, I just have that confidence in myself. I feel like I see things on the racetrack that a lot of other people don’t.
“I think when you get in the Cup level, the guys that see the same things I do, that stacks up a lot deeper than what you have in the Xfinity and truck side. It would be a lot harder, don’t get me wrong, it would be way harder to get a win in the 500, and there’s a lot of people that are really good at what they do that have never achieved it, Hall of Famers that have never achieved it. I can’t sit here and say that I’d just go out there and win the 500, but I think I could compete. So I think that’s one thing that stings a little bit.”
As Hill sat in his car waiting on NASCAR’s decision in the Xfinity race, he said he was watching the replay on a monitor in the infield.
He said his only thought was that he had won.
“I’m just constantly watching the replay and I’m sitting there telling myself, I won this damn thing,” Hill said. “If they tell me I didn’t, this is BS; I won it. You saw the caution light come out and I’m like, I’m ahead.
“Then when they keyed up and they said, you won it, baby, you won it. I keyed up, and I’m like, are you sure? Don’t be screwing with me now. Are you sure? They’re like, no, you won it, and that’s when I dropped the clutch, did my celebration, and kind of blacked out, honestly.”
It was a weekend of perseverance for Hill as he drove from last to first for the win.
Hill won the pole for the Xfinity race, but had to return to the garage prior to the start because of radio troubles.
He was pushed to the back for the start.
Throughout the race, he climbed to the lead. Hill led the race 38 times in a race to a photo finish for the win.
