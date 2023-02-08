The Lithia Springs girls flag football team continues to make history.
Seniors Azaiyah Phillips and Aniya Moore both signed with the Reinhardt Eagles on Feb. 1 during the school’s signing day ceremonies.
During her two-year career for the Lions, Phillips had 608 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries. She also had 68 receptions for 687 yards and seven touchdowns.
Phillips had 144 tackles with three sacks and two quarterback hurries.
For Moore, she carried the ball 47 times for 252 yards and had 387 receiving yards with seven touchdowns.
She also had 38 tackles and 12 interceptions.
Last December, Lithia Springs defeated Central-Carroll 14-0 at Center Parc Stadium in downtown Atlanta to win the Division 2 title.
In 2021, the Lions finished as state runner-up to Dodge County after losing in three overtime periods.
