Douglas County Magistrate Court Judge Barbara Caldwell calls it an “extremely gratifying” feeling when she helps deliver the word to people in developing nations.
Caldwell doesn’t physically travel to the foreign countries, but she sends monthly shipments of Bibles to countries.
For close to 15 years, the lifelong Douglas County resident has led the effort of collecting new or used Bibles from the Douglas County community for international shipments. The donations go to Bible Pathway Ministries, located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, which then ships the Bibles off to countries like Liberia, Nigeria, Nicaragua, Ghana, and Haiti.
“It is extremely gratifying and warms my heart,” Caldwell said. “I know it is what I’m supposed to do. We are charged with getting the word out. It is basically, ‘how can you know God without having the word?’ ”
Caldwell said she can’t go to the countries, but through donations, she ships the Bibles to those that want to learn about God.
The Bible drives became a regularity with Caldwell after she started a community Bible study in 2004. The most donations Caldwell has ever received was in 2010 thanks in large part to New Bethel Baptist Church in Winston contributing a box of about 40-50 Bibles, she said. She sends an average of approximately 500 Bibles a year to Bible Pathway Ministries.
“It is a blessing to be able to send the Bibles,” Caldwell said. “One Bible is a blessing or 100 Bibles is a blessing. I don’t go by numbers, I go by quality.”
She said people and organizations have been generous through the years in making donations.
The recipients are grateful for the donations.
“They are so grateful for us sending them because they only sometimes have one Bible,” Caldwell said. “They’ll send us a picture of a preacher standing there with a raggedy Bible and then after when we send them the Bible.”
Although the Bible has worked for her, Caldwell understands that not everyone is going to accept it. However, through this program, she’s at least giving people an option that they might not have had before.
Caldwell said she is unwavering in her belief in people.
“I believe in helping, and giving back,” Caldwell said.
She said she remains in Douglas County because its her home, and she attempts to reach back and help as a way of giving back.
“I believe you have to reach back and pull someone else up,” Caldwell said. “I’m not trying to push my believes on anyone, but I’m here for those that want to get help.”
She said while people are quick to point to the negative things about the county, Caldwell said there are plenty of positive things happening and good people that live here.
“I really enjoy the people in Douglas County,” Caldwell said. “We got some faults, but this is still a great place. I know that is still hope in people and you can help them change. God loves everyone, and people can change.”
Those interested in assisting Caldwell in donating Bibles for the next shipment can contact her at 678-522-4921.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.