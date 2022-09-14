DOUNWS-09-15-22 THIS IS DOUGLAS

Judge Barbara Caldwell collects new and used Bibles and ships them overseas.

 Special to the Sentinel

Douglas County Magistrate Court Judge Barbara Caldwell calls it an “extremely gratifying” feeling when she helps deliver the word to people in developing nations.

Caldwell doesn’t physically travel to the foreign countries, but she sends monthly shipments of Bibles to countries.

