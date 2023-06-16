Summer storm season is nearly here, but having the right outdoor power equipment on hand year-round is important, says the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which advises home and business owners to think ahead before foul weather or a power outage disrupts life.

“it’s important to be prepared year-round given any season can be storm season. We see more people investing in portable and whole house generators and having other outdoor power equipment on hand such as chainsaws and water pumps to mitigate any damage from felled trees and water damage and floods,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of OPEI, an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of outdoor power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars.