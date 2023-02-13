It was hard for Steve Hord to stay in one spot.
The executive director of the Douglas County Boys and Girls Club kept spotting familiar faces.
At least 100 people were on hand Feb. 8 for a surprise celebration in honor of Hord’s 40 years leading the Douglas County club, including alumni, board members and other dignitaries.
Being a huge Atlanta Braves fan, Blooper, the team’s mascot was on hand. Hord was given a Braves jersey with his name on the back and a baseball signed by the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors.
“This is overwhelming and I’m overjoyed,” Hord said. “I’m never speechless, but this has left me without words.”
Hord said he is now seeing children of alumni that have passed through the club.
“I have too many favorite parents to name,” he said. “You trusted us with your kids. I’m surrounded by greatness. Thank you and than you one and all.”
After 40 years, Hord still said he still has the passion to lead the Douglas County branch.
“I love what I do,” he said. “I still do it for the kids. I’m blessed. I thank you for your blessings.”
Metro Atlanta Boys & Girls Club CEO David Jernigan called Hord an example for the organization.
“It is amazing to have him for 40 years,” Jernigan said. “He sets the example for us. He has the energy and cares about his parents and kids. He has a deep passion. He has set the standard for our clubs.”
Hord said there have been so many fond memories over the last 40 years.
“It’s been a wonderful ride,” Hord said. “I’m here as long as you all will have me.”
Mayor Rochelle Robinson called Hord a ‘part of the fabric of Douglasville’ as well as a light and inspiration.
“Steve is such a wonderful person, who loves the kids, their parents and the community,” Robinson said. “We are so very blessed to have Steve and the Boys and Girls Club partner with the City of Douglasville for many, many, years and to have their presence help Hunter Park to be a safe haven for countless children and their families.
“I have personally witnessed Steve go beyond his professional position to give and sacrifice for the parents, boys, girls and the club’s staff members. Steve’s warm heart, infectious smile, and never ending energy are second to none…there is only one Steve Hord and we love him.”
