All five defendants in the bid-rigging case that has led to two Douglas County elected officials being suspended have waived their arraignments and entered ‘not guilty’ pleas.
All five have also requested trials by jury, according to court documents.
All five were supposed to appear before Douglas County Superior Court Chief Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain on Tuesday for the formal reading of the indictment and arraignment.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell have been suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after review of a three-person commission’s recommendation.
In addition to bid-rigging, Jones is also charged with lying to investigators.
Tax Commissioner Greg Baker was also indicted for bid-rigging and his status is being reviewed by a separate three-person commission. He still remains in his position.
The government annex building on Fairburn Road, which houses Baker’s office, is at the center of the bid-rigging charges for a janitorial contract awarded in 2018.
S&A Express manager Forrest Knight and former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock have also being indicted.
S&A Express is the company at the center of the indictment.
Baker has filed motions to be supplied with witnesses and other evidence in the case.
Baker’s attorney has also requested that the Attorney General disclose any ‘offers, deals or considerations’ granted or made between the prosecution witnesses, confidential informants, agents of the state acting in any capacity in connection with the investigation or prosecution of the case, according to court documents.
Knight’s attorney Corey Martin has filed a motion to have the indictment against his client dismissed.
Martin states in the motion to dismiss that the indictment ‘fails to allege all the essential elements of the crime charged.’
The motion also states that the state did not give specifics of when, where and how the alleged events took place.
Martin calls the indictment insufficient under the U.S. Constitution since it violates his client’s ‘rights due to the lack of information contained within the indictment’, according to the motion filed.
