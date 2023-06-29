DOUNWS-07-01-23 BILL THORN

Fayette County resident Bill Thorn celebrates finishing the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race. Thorn has run in every race for the last 53 years.

ATLANTA — After 53 years, Bill Thorn is stepping aside.

The only person to run every Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race since it began in 1970, the 92-year-old Thorn this year will be honored as the event’s Grand Marshal, chauffeured down a 6.2-mile course he knows better than anyone else in history.