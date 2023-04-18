The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a contract on Tuesday to provide oversight and monitoring of the county’s procurement card (P-card) program through December.
The county will enter into a contract with Oversight Systems, which is an Atlanta-based company that counts Delta, Tyson, Carrier and Texas A&M University among its clients.
The contract calls for Oversight Systems to be paid $48,750 through December with funds coming from the procurement department’s existing budget.
Procurement Director LaToya Ammons noted during the BOC work session Monday that the agreement with Oversight is a continuing part of the auditing process for the P-cards.
Several department supervisors and commissioners have been issued the cards for business use.
“This will give us 24-hour monitoring of the expenses used on the cards,” Ammons told the commissioners.
Ammons said that in late 2021, the BOC approved the use of the P-card system.
She said in 2022, the county rolled out the program, which is through Bank of America.
“This is the last phase of the audit phase,” Ammons said.
She said the company will provide details of all itemized receipts and can give realtime updates.
“It is a high level oversight,” Ammons said. “It reduces P-card policy violations. It will take the county’s policy and line it up from a computer policy perspective.”
Ammons said Oversight will look at suspicious key words.
“When receipts are loaded up, it will alert when a suspicious word comes up,” Ammons said. “This will reduce fraud risk, misuse and inappropriate venues.”
District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez asked if the company can audit previous years’ card purchases.
Ammons said it something that is possible if the BOC approves the measure.
“We have to make sure everyone is using the cards correctly,” Ammons said. “If we see a problem, we will step in and correct them and move on. Oversight has the expertise to know what buzzwords to use from their experience. If we want to add additional buzzwords we can.”
BOC Vice-chair Tarenia Carthan said it will also be a tool used to help department heads set future budgets.
“It can match up where we are spending and who is spending,” Carthan said. “It will help department heads determine their budgets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.